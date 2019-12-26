Memorial Mass for Leonardo “Leo” Carranza, 76 of Kalispell, MT formerly of Sidney, MT are at 10:00 A.M., Monday, January 6, 2020, at the St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with
the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Leonardo “Leo” passed away, Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019, at the Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT.
To plant a tree in memory of Leonardo Carranza as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.