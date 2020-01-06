Leonardo “Leo” Eduardo Carranza, 76
Leonardo “Leo” Eduardo Carranza was born to Santos C. Carranza and Mary L. Carranza on May 7, 1943. Leo passed away on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, surrounded by family after a battle with the effects of a stroke.
Leo was born in Fairview, Montana, but spent most of his childhood and early adulthood in Sidney, Montana. He attended St. Philomena Catholic School and Sidney High School.
In 1960, Leo married Jacqueline Johnson with whom he had 4 children: Rena, Deana, Yvette and Tom.
Most of his adulthood, he worked in construction building bridges, runways and homes in the Western US. Both before and after retiring, he also worked as an independent contractor. He enjoyed building and repairing and helped many in those endeavors. In the late 1980’s he settled in Kalispell, Montana where he continued to work construction and made many lifelong friendships. Two of the most special were his longtime neighbor Helen Marshall and her daughter Marianne Lowitz; friendships he cherished greatly.
Playing, attending and watching sports was a passion of his, especially football at all levels. During football season, he could be found in the stands of the local high schools cheering for the local teams.
We all remember Leo as a very competitive sportsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in the Montana outdoors. Given the chance, Leo would settle in for the night to watch a classic movie or listen to old rock or country music. He took pride in his culinary skills especially baking and Mexican cuisine, often sharing his delicious baking skills with his friends and neighbors. Faith was very important to Leo, making sure to keep with his Catholic faith he would attend mass every Sunday at St. Matthews parish.
Once he retired, he continued to help his many friends with their projects and needed repairs, but only after enjoying his daily 10 cent coffee at Sykes. His day was not complete until both the daily jumble and crossword were solved.
After Leo’s stroke and stay at inpatient rehab in Kalispell, he moved to Park Place in Great Falls to be nearer to family and to continue his fight to regain his independence. In true Leo fashion, he made friends with the staff and residents of his new abode in no time; no one was impervious to his charm.
But God had other plans for Leo, and he spent his last days in Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, Montana. Leo’s family wants to extend tremendous gratitude to all the staff at Peace Hospice Care, especially Kathy and Kathleen who were there to guide us as he passed. We are also grateful to Chaplain Ray and Father Brennan for enveloping him in God’s Grace and providing last rites, as Leo wished, which were attended by his family. Leo’s family would like to thank the staff at Kalispell Regional Medical Center for their unwavering support and care that helped Leo to regain his speech, which our family is forever grateful for. We would also like to thank the lovely women at Park Place, who made his last week’s comfortable and happy.
Leo is survived by his children, Deana, Yvette (Nathan) and Thomas James (T.J.), sister, Arlene and brothers John and Tom, grandchildren Brant, Rena, Jessica, Shandee and great grandchildren, Hailey, Deegan, Alyssa, Dax and Lillian, former spouses: Jacqueline Schlenz and Liz Walsh. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Santos and Mary, brother, Cedric (Jimmy) and daughter, Rena.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages everyone to love those you love more than ever, be friendly to everyone and focus on your health. If you choose to donate in some way, please consider Kalispell Regional Health Center Inpatient Rehab, Kalispell and Peace Hospice, Great Falls.