Leroy John Pfau
October 6, 1947-July 19, 2021
Leroy John Pfau, 73, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Health in Dickenson.
Leroy was born in Sidney, Montana on Oct. 6, 1947, the son of Anton and Mary (Rambur) Pfau. He went to rural grade schools around Sidney and graduated from Sidney High School in 1966.
He graduated from Montana State University, Bozeman in 1970.
Leroy then began his basic training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He stayed active in the Montana National Guard for seven years being honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.
During this time Leroy taught in several rural schools around Montana. When he quit teaching, he returned to Sidney.
Leroy worked at several jobs around Sidney until he took a job as a traveling salesman in Montana and North and South Dakota. Leroy loved dealing with his customers.
Leroy loved fishing, cooking, talking with his many friends and he especially loved his many nieces and nephews.
Leroy is survived by is sisters — Betty Nielson, Jenny Norby, Mary Myers and Fay Bryhn; special friends — Kay Wiman, Todd Wilson, Kevin Oneil and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Anton Pfau; and brother, Bob Pfau.
Funeral services for Leroy will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Sidney Lutheran Brethren Church in Sidney with Pastor Mike Hussey officiating. Burial will follow at Richland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Golden Valley Manor, Beach, North Dakota or to diabetes research.