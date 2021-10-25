Les was born July 13, 1944 to Stanley and Nellie Pierce in Beaudette, Minnesota. He was raised in Alexander, North Dakota where he graduated from high school.
He moved to Sidney in 1963, where he met the love of his life, Judy Seliger. They married in 1964 and were blessed with two beautiful children.
He worked as the Area Marketing Manager for Blue Rock Products, a beverage distribution company, in Sidney for 26 years.
Les and Judy started wintering in Casa Grande, Arizona in 2007. He always enjoyed the trips between Montana and Arizona with Judy. He especially loved spending time with the grandkids and great grandkids. He enjoyed camping, fishing, watching football and going to hockey games with his friends.
Les could be summed up in two words "everybody's friend."
Les is survived by his wife, Judy; his children Michael (wife Rhonda) and Linda Young (husband Andy); his two brothers Earl (wife Marylyn) and Clarence (wife Marilyn); his two sisters Marian Pierce-Motis and Bonnie Steen. Les has 7 grandkids and 5 great grandkids.
Les is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters Evelyn Pierce, Luella Syverson and Kathy Tenbrink; and brother-in-law Lee Steen.
Per Les's wishes there will be no memorial service.
