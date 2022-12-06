A Celebration of Life Service for Lillian “Sissy” Lee, 67, of Sidney, MT will be held on Saturday December 10th at 11:00 A.M at the Peoples Congregational Church UCC in Sidney, MT with Pastor Josh Rau presiding. There will be a potluck luncheon at the church immediately following the service. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share. Visitation will be Friday, December 9, 2022 at Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, Montana from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. Sissy’s ashes will be laid to rest at Wilson Acres Memorial Garden at a later date. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting her family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Lillian “Sissy” Mae Lee gained her angel wings unexpectedly, but peacefully, in the early morning hours of December 1, 2022.
On March 3, 1955, James and Lillie Eve (Graham) Wilson were blessed with their sixth of seven children in Plentywood, MT. Born with bright red curly hair on a beautiful spring morning, her daddy quickly nicknamed her Sissy. Her siblings didn’t know her by any other name than Sissy until her first day of school.
November 6, 1974, Sissy married the love of her life, Dennis Lee. Born from their love are Kristi Dawn and Shane Alan. Sissy and Dennis were a power couple in bowling, shooting pool, playing Whist, Pinochle, and Smear with the Lees, and any other activity they could team up together. Sissy loved having Dennis sing to her, often he substituted her name into the song. It wasn’t uncommon to see them cutting a rug in their living room.
Sissy and her sisters, Julie, Kathy and Bessie, loved to adventure together. Whether it was Laughlin, NV; Bagley, MN; or even Trenton, ND. They loved meeting up with their brother, Dennis, when he got near as a truck driver.
Throughout her years, she worked as a CNA, cook at the Eagles Cafe, bartender at the Mint Bar, and her most recent, fondest memories were in the Sidney Sugars Quality Lab. She spent over 20 years looking forward to campaign season. She surely loved working with Sharyl and her sister, Julie.
Sissy loved her grandkids aka rugrats, more than anything, and reminded them daily with phone calls and drop-bys. Her rugrats witnessed many times, if not joined in with, their grandma dancing to classic country. These loves of her life are Jamison and Megan with Briella; Kyrstyn with Andrew, who this great-grandma fondly called “Andy Joe”; PaigeLynn who is soon expecting Jaxson, and great-grandma was so excited to meet; Kameron; Jacob; Tristan; and Jenasis.
If you didn’t know Sissy, you surely should have. She had a way with making her presence known- usually accompanied with a “Ta-Da” or a “What the Hay.” She reserved a “Beek-beek” for her rugrats. It was not uncommon to see Sissy driving around town with a Pepsi or cappuccino in hand with either of her besties, Jackie and Tana, any time of day. She always kept a coffee can in the car for her rugrats.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Lee; daughter, Kristi (Jimmy) Barnett; son, Shane Lee, all of Sidney, MT; her sisters, Julie Burton of Plentywood, MT; Kathy Wilson of Minot, ND; her brothers, Dennis Wilson of Brook, IN, and Kenny (Leighann) Wilson of Plentywood, MT; her sister-in-law, Debra Wilson of Brook, IN; her husband’s family, Janis Johnson, and Debbi (Paul) McKay of Plentywood, MT; Luane (Dwight) Ebel, and Gary (Tana) Lee of Williston, ND; Terry (Mary) Lee of Maricopa, AZ; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents James H Wilson and Lillie Eve Graham Marsh; her brother, Jim Wilson Jr; her sister, Bessie Wilson Engh; and son-in-law, Joseph Strouf.
