A Celebration of Life Service for Lillian “Sissy” Lee, 67, of Sidney, MT will be held on Saturday December 10th at 11:00 A.M at the Peoples Congregational Church UCC in Sidney, MT with Pastor Josh Rau presiding. There will be a potluck luncheon at the church immediately following the service. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share. Visitation will be Friday, December 9, 2022 at Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, Montana from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. Sissy’s ashes will be laid to rest at Wilson Acres Memorial Garden at a later date. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting her family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Lillian “Sissy” Mae Lee gained her angel wings unexpectedly, but peacefully, in the early morning hours of December 1, 2022.

