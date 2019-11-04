Funeral service for Lillian Vojacek, 89 of Savage, is at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the First Lutheran Church in Savage, with Pastor Tim Tharp officiating. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Savage, MT under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Visitation is on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the First Lutheran Church Building fund or a charity of one’s choice. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Lillian passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, MT Velkommen, to our mom’s story. Our prayer warrior passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 with her family by her side. Lillian Emoline was born, March 22, 1930 on the family farm near Savage, MT, number 11 of 12, to parents Clarence and Emma (Stensing) Mastvelten.
She attended Johnson Country School and then graduated from Savage High School in 1949. While in high school, she played half court girls basketball, played in the band, and was a cheerleader.
Mom was united in marriage to Eugene Vojacek on February 14, 1952 in Hibbing, MN. They lived in Minnesota for a short time before moving back to Montana. Together they made their home in Savage, where they raised 7 children.
She served in many capacities at First Lutheran Church, where she was also baptized and confirmed. She loved her job of 7-1/2 years at the Savage School as head cook. After her kids were grown, she worked with dad on construction sites in Bismarck, ND, Chugwater, WY and Bullhead City, AZ.
Her door was always open, and her molasses and chocolate chip cookies would be waiting. She
had a way of putting a magical crease in anything with her iron. Lending a helping hand to those in need
was one of her strongest qualities. Her love for children led her to be known as Grandma Lillian, or
Auntie to all. Mom loved music and sports. She picked up playing the accordion, piano, and organ by ear from her family and continued entertaining the surrounding communities with her sister Rosie and Pastor Hillsland. She played the piano for all to hear while living at the Savage Sunrise Manor where she currently lived. With an abundance of grand and great grandchildren, she always had a church, school, or activity to attend, keeping her busy. She loved the Savage Warriors, cheering the loudest and singing every verse of the school song! But, you didn’t have to be a Warrior for her to be your number one fan!
She attended her last sporting event, October 10, cheering for the Warriors and Fusion volleyball teams!
On behalf of all of us, we would like to offer our many thanks to the caring staff at the Sunrise Manor, for the 6 years of making it “her home”. As mom said, “I lived a good life.”
Fly hoy mor og bestemor.
Continuing her legacy are her seven children; Judy (Harlan) Conradsen, Karen (Dennis) Schmierer, Stacy (Ann) Vojacek, Marshall (Laura) Vojacek, Audrey (Doryld) Watson, Anita (Rick) Mullin, and Vickie (Greg) Salveson, 23 grandchildren and their spouses, 43 great grandchildren and one due in November, her sister Sylvia (Michael) Hoffman, sisters-in-law, Shirley Alberg, Beverly Vojacek, and Betty Vojacek, and many nieces and nephews. Waiting her arrival in Heaven are her parents, her brothers, Carl, Elmer, Johan, Oscar, and Elwood, her sisters, Myrtle, Clara, Rose, Charlotte, and Minnie, and son-in-law Herb Ronningen.
In lieu of flowers, mom would be honored if friends, and family, who choose to donate, please do so in her memory to First Lutheran Church, New Addition, P.O. Box 50 Savage, MT 59262.