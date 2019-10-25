Funeral service for Lillian Vojacek, 89 of Savage, is at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the First Lutheran Church in Savage, with Pastor Tim Tharp officiating. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Savage, MT under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation is on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Lillian passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, MT
To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Vojacek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.