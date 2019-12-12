Memorial Mass for Linda Hernandez, 67 of Sidney are at 10:00 A.M., Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. Interment of Linda’s cremains will be at 2:00 P.M., in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Linda passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at her home in Sidney.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Hernandez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.