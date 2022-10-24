Linda Lowry, 76

Memorial Services for Linda Lowry, 76 of Savage, MT are Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 11:00 am at the UCC 1st Congregational Church in Savage, MT with Pastors Josh Rau and Tim Tharp officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at the Savage Hall. Visitation is one hour before the Memorial Service. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Linda Faye (Willian) Lowry was born on February 19, 1946, in Sidney, MT to Delmar and Leila Willian. She grew up near Squaw Gap and later moved to Savage, MT.

