What a joyous celebration was had in heaven when Linda Marie Rupp, 67, of Sidney, Montana arrived on Oct. 8, 2021, greeted by her parents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Linda was born in Sidney on Aug. 4, 1954 to Wilbur and Eva (Pfau) Rupp. She was raised on the family farm, surrounded by lots of loving family on both the Rupp and Pfau sides. Linda attended and graduated from the Sidney school system.
Immediately after graduation, she began working as an office administrator for Dr. Margrett Laverty. She and Dr. Laverty worked so well together, that when Dr. Laverty moved to Colorado, she convinced Linda to come with her.
While working at the medical clinic, Linda also became a volunteer EMT for the Brighton Volunteer Services. She loved this work and excelled at it. Linda was in Colorado for 12 years before she deciding to move to Billings, Montana to be closer to her sister and her nephews. During that time, Linda worked full time for the Montana Professional Assistance Program while she attended Rocky Mountain College, earning her degree in Psychology.
But Linda missed her family too much to remain away, so in 2006, she moved back to Sidney. Linda worked for the Richland County Health Department as the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program Coordinator, a job she truly enjoyed, especially organizing the Annual Bra Auction fundraiser.
The highlight of her time back in Sidney, however, was working at the Jock Stop with her cousin Jay Pfau.
In 2012, Linda moved to Glendive, Montana where she was employed with the Glendive Medical Center, working with hospice patients. She loved her patients and her patients loved her right back.
Life led Linda back to the Billings area in 2015, where she lived out the remainder of her days with her beloved pets.
Linda passed away quietly in her home in Laurel, Montana on Oct. 8, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her father, Wilbur; her mother, Eva; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is survived by her sister, Susan Herman; nephews, Chris (Rhea) Herman and Alex (Sheridan) Herman; Aunt Jane (Rupp) Strasheim; numerous cousins and friends; and her dog, Maddie.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2021 at the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney.
