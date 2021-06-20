Lloyd E. Keller, 66, of Sidney, Montana passed away on June 17, 2021, at his home in rural Sidney
Memorial services for Keller are at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Church of Christ in Sidney with preacher Scott Roberts officiating.
The Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney is caring for the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Mountain States Children’s Home, 14780 N. 107th
St., Longmont, CO, 80504 or a charity of one’s choice.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com..