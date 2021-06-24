Lloyd Everet Keller, 66, of Sidney, Montana passed away suddenly on June 15, 2021 of natural causes at his farmhouse south of Sidney, Montana.
Lloyd was born Oct. 24, 1954, in Culbertson Montana at Roosevelt County Memorial Hospital, to G. Edgar and Rosa (Hartland) Keller. He was the youngest of six children. The family was living on the farm in the Elmdale community. The family attended the Mona Church of Christ.
They soon moved east of Dore in North Dakota near the confluence of the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers. Lloyd had many good memories living by the river, chasing fox, skunks, and raccoons. Hunting and fishing by the river with his dad and brothers were something he really enjoyed. There, Lloyd attended East Fairview School.
In 1966, the Keller family moved south of Sidney where Lloyd finished grade school at Newlon School. The family started attending the Sidney Church of Christ and Lloyd was baptized.
One day while milking in the barn two cows got Lloyd down between them. Lloyd’s dad heard the commotion and rushed in, getting Lloyd behind the stanchions to safety before getting the cows out but his leg had been broken. He always loved the farm more than school for sure, so the days at home with a broken leg were a blessing to him.
While his leg was still healing, on June 16, 1969 Lloyd’s dad passed away with a massive heart attack. Life became especially hard without his dad. Lloyd found no joy in school and by the age of 15 had quit school and started farming with his brothers.
Lloyd and Marietta were married on Nov. 20, 1973 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
Their family started growing with the birth of Edgar in 1974, Karen in 1975, Andy in 1978, Marie in 1979, Angie in 1980 and Julie in 1984. The farm was a great place to raise a family.
Lloyd also advanced his education along with his wife in 1984 by each passing their GED test. Lloyd started working off the farm, too, for more income.
He worked several places including the Sidney Livestock Market, Jon’s Tire, Pamida, other farms and as a field man for the Farm Service Agency of the USDA. He advanced his career with the USDA and entered the County Executive Director Training Program In 1991.
Lloyd traveled the whole state of Montana but he always said, “Sidney was the prettiest valley and had the cleanest little town he ever saw.” In the Spring of 1992, Lloyd became the County Executive Director of the Richland County office.
In the spring of 2001, Lloyd became the CED of Sutter County at Yuba City, California. He worked with completely different crops including rice, tomatoes, carrots, onions, peaches, persimmons, almond, and plum groves. He found the new crops so interesting and loved it when he got to ride on a combine harvesting rice from water flooded fields.
He later moved to Faulkton, South Dakota and worked another four years. He took an early retirement and returned to the farm at Sidney.
Lloyd was known to tease and joke with people, from his family to complete strangers. He enjoyed helping people in distress and often picked up strangers to help them on their way and even provided them a place to stay at times.
Lloyd just wanted to be a farmer. He preferred to be surrounded by his animals on the farm. He loved his cows, pigs, horses, sheep and especially his three dogs.
He loved his solitude. He loved God. He was proud of all his children and his 16 grandkids. He especially enjoyed playing Santa Claus with them, giving them his pocket change and collecting cans for fair money. He loved his family. He is loved and missed.
Lloyd is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marietta of Sidney, MT; son, Edgar of Sidney; daughter, Karen (Travis) Lund of Sidney; son, Andy of Sidney, daughter Marie (Chad) Johnson of Bismarck, North Dakota; daughter Angie (Jared) Wrye of Searcy, Arkansas; daughter Julie (Daniel) Tignor of Dallas, Texas; brother Vernon (Margy) of Huntsville, Alabama. 16 grandchildren - Grant and Grace Keller; Emma Lund; Ethan and Kassidy Johnson; Michael, Nathanael, Elizabeth, Jimmy and Seth Wrye; Mabel, Teddy, Samuel, Rosie, Edith and Benny Tignor.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents G. Edgar and Rosa Keller; brothers Leland, Norman, Lester, and sister Lila Keller.
Memorial services for Lloyd are at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Church of Christ in Sidney with preacher Scott Roberts officiating. The service will be live-streamed on www.fulkersons.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mountain States Children’s Home, 14780 N. 107th St., Longmont, CO, 80504 or a charity of one’s choice.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. The Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney is caring for the family.