Lloyd M Riggins
Lloyd M Riggins passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2020. He resided at The Springs at Grand Park in Billings, but his home was always in Sidney.
Dad was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Vale, and his sons Blane, John, and Cleve. He is survived by his daughters, Vicki (Bob) Danielson, and Avo O’Brian, of Billings, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place, and private services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to Compassus Hospice of Billings (2110 Overland Ave., Ste. 111, Billings, MT 59102). We thank them and The Springs for taking such loving care of our dad.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements private services at a later date.