Mass of the Christian Burial for Lois A. Lang, 93 and Loren Lang, 92 of Sidney are at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Fr. Jim O’Neil as presider.
Lois passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care of natural causes.
Lois Lang was born Feb. 1, 1927 in Beulah, N.D. to Oran and Alice (Herman) Abbey. She was raised on the family farm and graduated from Beulah High School in 1944, then left to attend nursing school at St. Alexius School of nursing in Bismarck, N.D., graduating in 1947.
Lois moved back to Beulah and worked at the Hazen Hospital for 11 years in the OB Ward; she loved caring for the babies.
She met and later married Loren Lang on Aug. 28, 1950.
Lois continued to work as an RN until 1958, and then with Loren’s job being transferred, they moved to Sidney, Mont. While living in Sidney, Lois worked selling Tupperware for 17 years. In the surrounding area she was known as the “Tupperware Lady.”
Lois then worked four years at the Yarn Shop. All during this time, she also managed to raise her six children, along with doing numerous hobbies. Mom loved to sew, knit, do needlework, stamping, play piano, tend to her flowers, gardening, painting, canning, doing jigsaw puzzles, play cards, and especially baking. There were always cookies to be eaten whenever you visited.
Lois is survived by: children, Douglas (Genie) Lang, Sidney, Mont.; Diane (Tom) Mercier, New Braunfels, Texas; David (Crystal) Lang; Hudsonville, Mich.; Dean (Jeanne) Lang, Sidney, Mont.; Denise Lang, Redmond, Wash.; and Darrin (Brandi) Lang, Billings, Mont.; and her 13 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren; her sisters, June Dolce and Colleen Flemmer; her brothers, Jim Abbey and Alan Abbey.
Lois is preceded in death by: her husband, Loren Lang; her parents, Oran and Alice Abbey; her sisters, Lenore Wetzel, Marilyn Gustafson, and Donna Stasel; and her brother, Gale Abbey.
Memorials can be made to a charity of your choice. Funeral services for Lois are to be held at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney, Mont., along with a funeral service for Loren, who passed away on July 11, 2020.
A special thank you to all those who helped care for our mother while she was at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care, and all her friends that made and gave her life so much joy.