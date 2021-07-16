Lois “Pat” Sult passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Sidney Health Care Extended Care in Sidney after suffering from cancer.
Pat was born May 23, 1929 to Lois and John McVay in Oilmont, MT. She was raised by her grandmother, Belva Saylor, who mom called mama in Winnett, MT. Mom graduated from school in Winnett. She went to one year of college at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT.
Mom met Ray Sult and they were married July 23, 1949. They had three children. John (Sue) was born in 1951, Dick (Diane) in 1953 and Sheila (Frank) Sticka in 1957. Pat has three grandchildren and two great grandsons. They are Darren, Scott (Madina), Jennifer, Axel and Elliot.
During Pat and Ray’s marriage, they lived in Dell, MT, Mosby and Sand Springs, MT area on the Sult family ranch, Covington, GA, Billings, MT, Garneill, MT and finally Sidney.
Pat will always be remembered for being a great cook and serving anyone at meal time who stopped at the house. Mom was a devoted ranch wife helping dad and taking care of all three kids. She enjoyed painting and embroidery, crosswords and reading. Pat was the resident of the year in 2019 at Extended Care and was very proud of that. She loved her grandkids and spoiled them with all of her love.
Pat was preceded in death by her mom, grandparents, her dad, many aunts and uncles, and husband Ray. We will all miss you mom!
Graveside services for Lois “Pat” Sult, 92 of Sidney will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Richland Memorial Park in Sidney. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.