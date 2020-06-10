Lola Louise Dean, 74, of Anchorage, entered this world on September 9, 1945, in Sidney, Mont. After a lifetime of loving and serving Jesus, being a dedicated wife, loving mother and compassionate friend to many, passed at Providence Alaska Medical Center on April 1, 2020, with her husband and son at her side.
Lola was talented, with many interests; cake decorating, sewing, embroidery, charcoal sketching, cooking, collecting unique “collectable items.”
Lola in earlier years was active in exercise classes, camping, hiking and 4-wheeling in the mountains of Alaska with her family. Behind the adventures was a creative Lola Dean. She was outgoing, personable, generous, loving, caring and made sure her family and friends were well taken care of. Her faith in God, husband, Robert and family were the most important things in her life.
Lola is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert; and daughter Darla Dean of Oklahoma City; daughter Robin Lynette Coyle and son Robert Todd Dean, both of Anchorage; grandchildren Brianna Stephens, Dustyn Davis, Sean Dean, Danielle Davis, Marlin Stephens, Noah Dean, Addie Coyle, Maisie Dean. She is preceded in death by Leon Earl Sheehan and Mildred Edith Sheehan of Sidney, Mont.
Lola was well loved and will be deeply remembered by all.
Lola's funeral arrangements Service will be at Anchorage Baptist Temple on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. and can be viewed online by visiting abt.church then click on sermons, then click watch live online.