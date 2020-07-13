Loren A. Lang, 92
Mass of the Christian Burial for Loren A. Lang, 92, of Sidney are pending at the St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Fr. Jim O’Neil as presider. Interment with military honors will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, Mont., under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Loren passed away on Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care, Sidney, Mont.