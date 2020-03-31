Graveside services for Loren G. Lawhead, 78 of Fairview at 2 p.m. (MST), Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Yellowstone Point Cemetery, Cartwright, N.D. with Robin Trudell officiating. We will be leaving the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney at 1 p.m. (MST) for the cemetery. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Loren passed away on Saturday evening, March 28, 2020, at the Glendive Medical Center, Glendive, Mont.
