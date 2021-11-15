Louise Jambor
Louise (Irigoin) Jambor, 96 of Manhattan, Montana, formerly of Lambert, Montana passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2021 at Parkhaven Retirement Community in Manhattan surrounded by family.
Louise was born on March 30, 1925 to John and Marie Irigoin of Elmdale, Montana. She went to High School in Sidney and was later employed by Montana Dakota Utilities and the Montana Welfare Department.
Louise married Clem Jambor on Feb. 15, 1954 and together they raised a family on the farm/ranch north of Lambert. They had four children — Richard, Greg, Stan and Charlotte, to whom she was devoted. Her Catholic faith and her family meant everything to her. She spent many years teaching religious education as well as clerking for Spring Lake School.
She loved the farm, spending her time quilting and cooking alongside her regular farm duties. Thanksgiving gatherings hosted by Louise were the highlight of the year.
Louise was very proud of her Basque heritage and would tell stories about growing up in the Elmdale community. She attended the local Basque gatherings as well as travelling to Boise, Idaho and Buffalo, Wyoming for Basque festivals. She enjoyed speaking the language with her family and friends and was always happy to teach a few Basque words and phrases.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clem and beloved son Richard, as well as siblings Victor, Marshall and Grace Irigoin.
She is mourned by her sons Greg of Morristown, Arizona and Stan (Dana) of Belgrade, Montana; daughter, Charlotte (Greg) McCue of Cody, Wyoming; and daughter-in-law Lonnie Jambor of Killdeer, North Dakota. She had nine grandchildren who thought the world of her, and 11 great grandchildren.
Louise’s family is very grateful to the staff at The Lodge in Sidney and at Parkhaven in Manhattan for the loving care they provided over the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew’s Parish in Sidney.
Mass of the Christian Burial for Louise is at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. Rosary/Wake services will be on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial
Chapel in Sidney. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before mass at the church.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.