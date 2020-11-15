Memorial services for Louise M. Iversen, 85 of Sidney, Montana, are at 11 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Pella Lutheran Church, Sidney, with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Inurnment of her cremains will be at a later date in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Louise May Anderson was born Feb. 1, 1935 in Sidney, MT to Florence “Girlie” (Hart) and Ernest Anderson. Along with her sister Phyllis, they lived in the Midway Community until the death of her father, Ernest, who was struck by lightning while farming. After a brief time living in Sidney, Girlie married Ernest’s brother, Harry, and moved south of Sidney across the road and tracks from the Anderson School. In a modest four-room house with a coal stove, outhouse, no refrigerator and a hand pump for the sink, the family grew to include four more sisters and two brothers, eight kids in all. Louise attended the Anderson School for the first eight grades before attending and graduating from Sidney High School, which is now the Middle School. In 1953, Louise married Gene Iversen at Pella Lutheran Church, of which they were very active members, and they celebrated 53 years of marriage until Gene’s passing in 2003. Together they raised four children; Robert “Bob”, Russell “Craig”, Rhonda, and Randall “Randy.” Louise was a very active person; being quite the track athlete in high school and later Gene and Louise were competitive square and ballroom dancers and enthusiastic golfers. When their kids were younger, they enjoyed their many trips camping and fishing in Yellowstone Park. Louise loved to host dinner parties at her house, which were always festive from season to season with decorations and her meticulous attention to detail. In the early days, Louise’s sisters always enjoyed coming to the Iversen farm to enjoy its modern conveniences and help with the kids.
Forever a hard-working woman and wife, Louise held many different jobs through the years. Besides helping on the farm, raising beets and livestock, Louise worked at the Beauty Den, all four of Sidney’s movie theaters, both the old and the new Sidney Livestock, Richland County Fairgrounds, Gene’s Feed Service, Gene’s Equipment, Sidney Red-E-Mix, and for over 50 years drove school bus, which she loved. She hoped to return to both the school bus and to Meadowlark Brewing where she could sit and visit with her friends while rolling silverware. She diligently instilled her work ethic and morals into each of her children. In her youth, while working at the drive-in theatre, she was riding on the trunk of a car over the berms for some daredevil fun and injured her hip, which plagued her for the rest of her life.
Louise was a tough and resilient person who seldom complained about her health issues. She always focused on the happy events in her life. Gramma Weez, as she was affectionally known, never forgot a birthday or anniversary. Ten grandkids and 19 great-grandkids all have had their share of opening birthday cards covered in stickers with handwritten notes. She and Gene loved attending their grandkids' activities and never missed a game. To the very end, Louise took pride in her home and yard, never missing an opportunity to decorate it inside and out. She loved to look her best and never went anywhere without her hair and makeup done, always with her sparkling broach or pin as a finishing touch.
Louise passed away on Nov. 11, surrounded by her children, from complications from her recent hip surgeries. She is lovingly survived by her: son Bob (Cathy Cerkovnik) Iversen, son Craig Iversen, daughter Rhonda (Gail Peterson), son Randy (Susan Ewen), her ten grandkids and nineteen great-grandkids, brother Jerry Anderson and sisters Phyllis Carda, Wanda (Ed) Collins, Darla (Gene) Montgomery, Margene (Gordy) Rambur, and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, her parents Ernest, Harry, and Girlie Anderson, her in-laws Hans and Henrietta Iversen, her brother-in-law Russell, brother Ron and sister Kay (Ron) Herman.