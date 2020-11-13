Louise M. Iversen, 85
Memorial services for Louise M. Iversen, 85 of Sidney, Montana, are at 11 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Pella Lutheran Church, Sidney, with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Inurnment of her cremains will be at a later date in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Louise passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings, MT surrounded by her family.
