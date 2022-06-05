Services for Louise Troudt, 83, of Sidney, Montana, are at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel with Fr. Jim O’Neil. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Louise Mary was born on September 17, 1938, in Stratton, Colorado to Raymond “Alex” and Bertha (Bryne) Pautler. She grew up and started school in Stratton, Co. The family moved to Arvada, Colorado where she attended Golden High School and graduated in 1956. After graduation Louise worked for several business in Denver, Colorado including an insurance company.
Louise was united in marriage to Lawrence “Larry” Troudt on June 11, 1960, in Denver, Colorado. Following the marriage, they remained in Denver until June of 1966, when the family moved to Sidney. When in Sidney, she worked for several businesses, Jerry’s Market, Burger Palace, A & W, the Stockyard café, and the Eagle Café. Louise then started working in the meat department at IGA and retired in the early 2000’s.
Louise was a very active member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary and was Auxiliary President for over 12 years. In the early years she enjoyed reading Harlequin Romances and taking care of the grandkids. In her later years Louise enjoyed spending time with her family and loved seeing pictures of her great grandkids.
Louise passed away on Saturday evening, May 28, 2022, at her home in Sidney.
Surviving her are: her husband of 63 years, Lawrence “Larry” Troudt, Sidney, MT; her children, Linda (Todd) Utter, Sidney, MT, Lee (Renee) Troudt, Sidney, MT, and Lora (Paul) Finnicum, xxxxx, xx; brother, Dick (Carol) Pautler; sister, Mary Catherine Klicsu; 7 grandchildren, Desiree (Clayton) Jones, Joseph Utter, Bailey Finnicum, Josh Finnicum, Hallie (Greg) Hicks, Blair Troudt, and Jared Troudt; 3 great grandchildren, Lawrence Jones, Parker Hicks, and Keenan Finnicum.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; son-Loren; sisters-Alice Swansom, Rita Lombardo, and Jaime Berger.
