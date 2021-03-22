Lt. Col. John McCurdy, Army (ret)
Nov. 5, 1935 — March 14, 2021
Lt. Col. John Delbert McCurdy, Army (ret), 85, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
John was born on Nov. 5, 1935, in Sidney, Montana to Guy and Ruth Gear McCurdy.
He retired from the United States Army after 27 years of service and 2two tours in Vietnam. During that time, he earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses, three Bronze Star Medals, 32 Air Medals, 1 with Valor device and many more meritorious recognitions.
He was a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and earned a Doctorate of Education from Toledo University. John was the founder and CEO of North Central Institute where individuals pursue an education in aviation maintenance. As a devoted, knowledgeable, and inspirational figure, John provided the foundation for individuals to see that success is within reach for those who strive to better themselves. His greatest love was his family and spending time on his farm.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Plowman. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Arlene McCurdy; daughters, Renee McCurdy and Tamela (Michael) Taliento; sister, Donna Harris; grandchildren: Brian Wadley, Michael Wadley, Britney Winn, Ed Fenscholt, Rebecca Fenscholt, Christian Taliento, and Emma Vela; and 9 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Pastor Hyeon Hong will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home and again on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church.