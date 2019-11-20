Visitation for Lucas Trotter, 43, of Grassy Butte, ND is 1:00 PM-6:00 P.M., Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Watford City, North Dakota, with a family and friends service beginning at 6:00PM. Funeral Services will be at 10:00AM Friday November 22, 2019 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grassy Butte, ND, with Pastor Wolters officiating. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Lucas passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his home in Grassy Butte, ND.
To plant a tree in memory of Lucas Trotter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.