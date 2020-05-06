Luella Bauer Buxbaum, 82, went to be with her heavenly father on Monday May 4, 2020 at home peacefully with her family by her bedside.
Memorial services for Luella Buxbaum will be held at a later date so family and friends may attend. Private family internment took place at the Sidney Cemetery under the direction of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney on Wed., May 6 at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Meehan officiating. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Luella was born to Herbert and Ida Bauer in Elgin, N.D. on June 7 1937. She attended school in Heil and Elgin. In 1952 the family moved to Sidney. Luella went to work at the Richland Café.
On Feb. 13 1955, she was united in marriage to Richard Buxbaum. They had been married for 62 years. They made their home south of Sidney farming together.
Luella was a member of the Ebenezer Congressional Church and in her young years taught Sunday School. She was a Senior Regent in the WOTM where she was a member for many years. She belonged to many bowling leagues and was an excellent bowler, earning many trophies.
Luella loved to cook and bake and no one ever left her house hungry, in fact they left with goodies. Her German foods were her specialty. Her flowers and gardening skills were superb. You could always see beautiful pots of flowers in the yard. She also crocheted many beautiful afghans.
Luella followed her grandchildren’s 4-H and sporting events. Her 8 great-grandchildren were an absolute delight to her. She would have been adding another great-grandchild in a few weeks.
Together, Richard and Luella had four children; Sheree (Bob) Albin, Sidney; Denice (Ron) Treloar, Gillette, Wy.; Kevin Buxbaum, West Hollywood, Calif.; Kelvin (Carolyn) Buxbaum, Sidney; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert & Ida Bauer, in-laws Henry & Mollie Buxbaum, her brother Bennie Bauer and sisters, Betty Clause, Darlene Borders & Shirly Goldsmith.