Funeral services for Luella Hafemann, 101, of Sidney, Montana are at 2 p.m. Saturday February 27, 2021, at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Lambert, Montana with Louie Reyna officiating. Interment will be in the Lambert Cemetery, Lambert, Montana under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be on Friday February 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home in Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Luella was born on May 6, 1919, on the farm in Lambert, Montana the daughter of Gilbert and Mary (Holler) Sharbono. She grew up in Lambert and attended Sharbono School. Luella was united in marriage to Harold Hafemann, Sr., on November 30, 1935, in Savage, MT. After the marriage they made their home on the farm West of Crane. They spent their winters in Lambert, where her husband worked for John Deere. They permanently moved to the farm West of Crane in the early 50”s and have been there ever since. Luella’s husband, Harold, passed away on December 8, 1986, and she remained on the farm.
Luella was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Lambert, MT. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and doing word books. Luella loved working the farm and driving the tractors to do field work. Her husband had to put a big tool box on her tractor so she could collect her agates. She was still doing field work and driving tractors into her 80’s.
Luella passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care, Sidney, Montana.
Surviving her are: five daughters, Mary Gebhardt, Bridger, MT, Gloria (Wilbur) Stedman, Lolo, MT, Vivian Wilson, Missoula, MT, Patty (Bob) Fitzgerald and Lois (Pat) Goff both of Sidney, MT; four sons, Harvey (Lindy) Hafemann, Milwaukie, OR, Raymond (Mary Kate) Hafemann, Toledo, OH, Harold Hafemann, Jr and Philip Hafemann, both of Savage, MT; half-brother, Virgil Sharbono, Laurel, MT; Half-sisters, Edna (Bill) Mercier, Laurel, MT and Viola (Everett) Mitchell, Intake, MT; numerous, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and a great great great grandson.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband-Harold, Sr.; son, Ralph Hafemann; two brothers, Arthur and Richard Sharbono; half-brother, Irvin Sharbono; three grandsons and one great grandson, and one great granddaughter.