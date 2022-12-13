221214-obit-Temple

Funeral services for Luella “Lou” Temple, 87 of Sidney, MT formerly of Intake, MT are at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT with Pastor Richard Evans officiating. Interment will be at noon on Sunday, December 18, 2022, in the Grand View Cemetery, Intake, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT. Visitation will be Friday, December 16, 2022, from 11 AM to 6 PM and one hour before services at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Luella “Lou” Temple was born April 27, 1935, to parents Herman and Helena (Mende) Myron. She was the youngest of four children. She attended Sidney schools and graduated from Sidney High School in 1954.

To plant a tree in memory of Luella Temple as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments