Funeral services for Luella “Lou” Temple, 87 of Sidney, MT formerly of Intake, MT are at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT with Pastor Richard Evans officiating. Interment will be at noon on Sunday, December 18, 2022, in the Grand View Cemetery, Intake, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT. Visitation will be Friday, December 16, 2022, from 11 AM to 6 PM and one hour before services at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Luella “Lou” Temple was born April 27, 1935, to parents Herman and Helena (Mende) Myron. She was the youngest of four children. She attended Sidney schools and graduated from Sidney High School in 1954.
On June 6, 1954, Lou married Dean Brunsvold and together they had three children: Lance, Kevin, and Jill. Lou married Harold Temple on May 25, 1979, and they moved to Intake, Montana. Lou worked at Lower Yellowstone Electric for 33 years and retired from there in 1994.
The things that meant the most to Lou were her devout love for the Lord and her children, grandchildren, and “grape” grandchildren. Anyone that had the privilege of knowing Lou knew she had the gift of gab. Wherever she went she found someone to visit with and she loved to spread God’s word. She was a lady of tremendous grit, strong opinions, and willingness to debate just about any topic. With that determination, you had better be ready to endure a long hard debate that you will most likely not win! Lou loved to cook, bake and can her garden vegetables. She could take a simple hot dish and turn it into a gourmet meal. For the past few years Lou has faced numerous medical challenges and true to her character that is deeply rooted in the faith of the Lord, she met each obstacle head on.
The Lord called Lou home on December 10, 2022, at Sidney Health Center Extended Care, Sidney, Montana. Lou will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
Lou is survived by her three children: Lance (Mary Jo) Brunsvold, Kevin (Kathy) Brunsvold, and Jill (Dick) Vande Bossche; four step-sons: Greg (Vicky), Dan, Tom (Amy) and Jim Temple; 9 grandchildren: Ryan Obergfell, Randall (Amber) Obergfell, Grant (Hannah) Brunsvold, Jade (Eric Schultz) Brunsvold, Patrick (Laura) Brunsvold, Jillian (Adam) Frazier, Lauren (Casey) LePage, Jerred (Ashley) Vande Bossche, Hailee (Josh) Moore; her Temple grandchildren; her “Grape” Grandchildren; and her dear friend, Terry Sivertson, as well as her extended family and friends.
Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Temple; parents, Herman Myron, and Helena and Henry Miller; brothers, Melvin and Russell “Babe” Myron; and sister/best friend, Ethel Albin.
You will be forever missed, and someday we will meet again.
