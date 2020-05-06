Memorial services for Lynn A. Waters, 79, of Richey will be held 1 p.m. Wed. May 27, 2020, at the Richey Methodist Church, in Richey, Mont.
Pastor Sione Fungalei is officiating under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
On the evening of Thursday April 30, 2020, Lynn passed away in the presences of his sons, after a courageous battle with cancer. Though strict visitation restrictions were in place by Sidney Health Center, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lynn had also been visited and attended by his sister Verna Kemmis and his brother Delbert Waters. Lynn was 79 years old.
Lynn Waters was born on June 6, 1940 to Otis and Ardis (Argent) Waters in Wolf Point, Mont. Living in Richey, Mont., he grew up on the Waters Ranch north of Richey with his brothers and sister, and graduated from Richey High School in the spring of 1959.
Lynn married his high school sweetheart, Jackie (Whiteman) Waters on Aug. 23, 1959 at the Richey Methodist Church. They remained in Richey and raised their three sons, Gary, Russell, and Michael. Jackie passed away in April of 2016.
Lynn Waters had a passion for his life’s work of farming and ranching. He loved the Waters Ranch, mending fences and pulling calves. No one could ever conceive of him doing anything else. He also kept a small portion of it on the Redwater River off of Highway 201 to build a log cabin and visit when the Waters Ranch was sold in 2011.
Lynn loved the community of Richey. In his younger years, he was a member of the Jaycees, and was a volunteer fireman. Lynn was also a longtime member of the Richey Saddle Club. In recent years, Lynn regularly attended the Richey United Methodist Church, and had lunch with his friends at the Richey Senior Citizens Center.
Lynn is survived by his sons; Gary (SuLee) Waters of Euless, Texas, Russell (LiLi) Waters of Fort Collins, Col., and Michael Waters of Billings, Mont.; four grandchildren, Brooke (Ryan) Brown, Bridger Waters, Courtney Anderson, and Dong; his sister, Verna Kemmis; his brother Delbert Waters, and many nieces and nephews.
Lynn is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jackie, and his four brothers.