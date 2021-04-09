Lynn Noteboom, 74
September 7, 1946-April 6, 2021
Lynn Noteboom, 74, of Buffalo, Wyoming, passed away suddenly Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021, at his home in Buffalo.
Lynn William Noteboom was born on Sept. 7, 1946, to Goldie and Paul Noteboom in Fairview, Montana. The fifth of six children, Lynn and his older brother were given the
nicknames “Frank and Jesse” because of their wild ways and in the end, they never really settled down. Lynn was always full of adventure and this took him to building a pipeline in Alaska, to building Army missiles during the Vietnam War, to snowmobiling in Yellowstone Park with friends, to floating the Powder to Yellowstone to the Missouri River with his brother John, to hunting in Africa, and to touring in Mexico.
After he married and had a child, he settled down in Buffalo and its beautiful views.
After settling down in Buffalo as a young husband and father in the early ’70s, Lynn was most proud of his business accomplishments. He was a top-notch driller- he could also witch a well, like no one else. And so, he built his own drilling companies which allowed him to offer many others the ability to work and earn money and afforded himself the chance to chase some dreams.
Lynn and his brother John purchased and operated the Pines Lodge in the Bighorn
Mountains above Buffalo and later they purchased the Glen Haven Ranch just North of Buffalo where they raised Black Angus and Charolais.
Lynn’s years on the ranch were amongst his favorite. He found peace in nature and in the mountains. At heart, he was meant to be one with land.
Lynn was generous. Quite possibly the most generous man a person could ever
meet. We would be hard-pressed to find a person that he hadn’t helped in some way. Lynn wanted everyone to achieve their dreams. He wanted everyone to have the opportunities that he had, so he gave and gave often. If someone needed a car and our father had a car to give, he would give it. He never regretted his giving; he never hardened his heart.
Although Lynn once lamented early on that he wanted two sons and God gave him two
daughters, he was a most loving father. He and his first wife Bernadette, taught their daughters Kristina and Kimberly to be strong, work hard, and read often.
His love of family went beyond his two children, Lynn loved his nephews and nieces, his brothers and sisters, his cousins, his in-laws, his grandchildren, his dogs, and he very much loved Bea, his second wife and her children- Chuck, (Liam & Jax) Peppin, Melissa Martinez, Jesus Rios, and Rosie Peppin. To them, Lynn was also their dad; his family was numerous and his love was great. Through this love, he will live on.
Death is always sad. The loss of their patriarch feels heavy on his family and leaves their hearts with a hole.
Lynn too experienced recent losses of his sister Nancy McNary, his brother Preston Noteboom, and his friends Rick Sutton and Rick Verplancke. His heart was broken
each time and then mended many times over... and so life goes.
Who will carry the memories of Lynn? Everyone he ever met. For etiquette’s sake, however, he is survived by his loving wife Bea; his first daughter, Kristina (Jason) Batalden of Idaho Falls, Idaho and her children Justin (Justine), Jordan (Courtney), Gabrielle, and Gunnar; his second daughter, Kimberly Lewis of Idaho Falls, Idaho and her sons Abel and Liam; his youngest brother John (Lisa) Noteboom of Billings, Montana and; his older sister Paula Norris of Lafayette, Arkansas.
Funeral services for Noteboom will be held Saturday, April 10th at 10 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel with Father Pete Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with the American Legion and VFW in charge of military graveside honors.
Donations in Lynn’s memory may be made to the Bread of Life Food Pantry in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences maybe made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com The funeral will be livestreamed at the funeral home website.