Mackenzie Jade Hall was born on Sunday February 3, 2002, in Denver, CO to Kirstin (Fischer) and Richard Hall. She was the most beautiful Superbowl baby, and oh, so very loved! Her childhood summers were spent riding bike (until she got her driver’s license), swimming, looking for the man in the moon, having sleepovers, vacationing to Texas to visit family in which she absolutely got a kick out of riding around with her Grandma Joyce (an ex-racecar driver) in the van, contributing her help at Richard’s Ribz, and attending Eastern Montana Bible Camp. She had such a great love for the Lord and sometimes would walk to church service by herself. During the winters, she treasured Christmas break with family and friends, and sledding with Jaedyn behind Papa’s pickup in the horse pasture. Mackenzie was such an elaborate storyteller, that her teacher finally had to ask her parents if she really did have a horse! Yes, Princess really did exist, however, her bouncy horse, Lightning, was the fastest horse on the Fischer Ranch! The school bus (Papa) would pick up Mackenzie and Jaedyn every school day, and Thursdays would give them popcorn money. They would often argue over who got to sit in the front seat. I can almost guarantee that Jaedyn rarely triumphed in that dispute! Although Papa’s pickup was white, Mackenzie named it Ol’ Blue. Mackenzie attended school in Fairview and Sidney. She was in basketball, volleyball, speech and drama, and excelled academically. In grade school she played the trumpet and loved music of all kinds. She had the most beautiful singing voice. She was a remarkably creative writer and artist. She even went through a crafting phase. She was extremely smart, helpful, generous, sassy, and always the funniest person in the room. She was very confident in herself and didn’t care about what others might think. She was incredibly excited about her new job as a Digital Marketer. Her passion for cooking began at age 3 and her dream of becoming a chef soon took shape. She even made up her own study flashcards. She liked to throw in secret ingredients and wanted you to guess what they were. She treasured her time spent working with her parents at Richard’s Ribz. She had her own smoker and was a BBQ pitmaster. When she was little, she referred to ribs as meat sticks. To this day, that is what we call them. She cherished spending time with her family and friends. She looked forward to the summers when her cousins would get to visit them. She loved babysitting her cousin, Gabrielle. She had a gift in caring for little kids and they flocked to her. She absolutely adored her sister, Jaedyn Denise. They loved like sisters, but sometimes could brawl like brothers. She was so proud of Jaedyn’s accomplishments and was sure to let her know. They often backed up each other’s completely made-up stories. One, in fact, was just to get some of her Gaga’s good cooking, even though they had already eaten lunch at home. Mackenzie said, “Sometimes my mom forgets to feed us. She won’t give us lunch or anything.” Jaedyn is nodding her head in agreement. Gaga asked, “She doesn’t feed you?”
Mackenzie said, “No.” Jaedyn said, “Me too.” Gaga asked, “Why?’ Mackenzie said, “I guess it’s ‘cause she’s a single mom.” Mackenzie was baptized by Pastor Josh Magyar and Pastor Geoge Karres at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney and confirmed in her faith by Pastor Roberta Pierce at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview. Mackenzie’s 12-year-old self, while suffering from Bell’s Palsy, left us all words to live by, “If anyone out there is going through something rough, just remember God absolutely will not give you anything you can’t handle, because He loves you.” Mackenzie was called home to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 20, 2023, surrounded by her family. She will forever be loved and missed. Isaiah 43:1 But now, thus says the Lord, who created you, O Jacob, And He who formed you, O Israel: “Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; You are Mine.” Mackenzie is survived by her parents, Kirstin and Richard Hall, sisters, Rae’Ven and Jaedyn Hall, grandparents, Aldis and Dennis Fischer, great grandma, Doris Olson, aunts, uncles, and cousins, (Teena, Vanity) Regina Scott (Chazzer, Chaddrick, Kiandrea, Mataya) Stacy Holmes (Krysta, Bowen) Coby Fischer, Chad and Becky Philippi (Jaedon, Dylan, Brooklyn) Kyla Fischer (Gabrielle). Preceding her in death are her grandma Joyce Holmes, uncle James Hall, great grandparents Kathryn and JD Maxwell, Alton Olson, Gabriel and Viola Fischer, and her beloved Brandie dog.