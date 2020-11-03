Survived by brothers Bernell (Sharon), Jerry (Sharon) Gardner; children Michael (Kim), Steven and Carrie; 7 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and their families. Preceded by parents Leonard "Happy" Gardner, Anne Gardner, sister Darlene Gardner Sullivan (Bill).
Proud Montana native, dedicated sister, mother, family member, effervescent spirit, blue highway gypsy, entrepreneur and dreamer. her spirit will live on through her family and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held in Omaha at a future date.
