Marcella “Marcie” Irene Percy Norman

Marcella “Marcie” Irene Percy Norman

November 12th 1932 – September 23rd 2022

A Life Tribute Service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Silha Funeral Home in Glendive with Celebrant Heidi Carney officiating. Interment will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 in the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcella Norman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments