Marcella “Marcie” Irene Percy Norman

A Life Tribute Service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Silha Funeral Home in Glendive with Celebrant Heidi Carney officiating. Interment will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 in the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Marcella is preceded by her parents Robert and Selma Percy (Hardy), her brother Bill, sisters Delores, Beatrice, Floretta (Tootsie), her son Dwane Bergeron and the love of her life Mervle “Bud” Norman.
She is survived by her daughter Cheryle, grandchildren Charles, Heather, Donald and Jolene and numerous great grandchildren.
Marcie was born in St. Paul Minnesota to Robert and Selma Percy. She was the youngest of five children and liked to call herself the “troublemaker” of the crew. She grew up a city girl and met a man that wanted anything other than the city life. She decided that she could make that work and helped him to raise children, horses, sheep and long horn cattle in Montana.
When retirement rolled around, they chose to make Glendive, Montana home, where they would sit on the swing and watch the seasons roll by. She never had an unkind word to say to someone and was always wanting and hoping for the best for her children and family. She was the soft spot for them when they needed a place to land or a shoulder to cry on. She is the reason that so many happy memories exist.
She was a stubborn but loving wife, a beloved mother, the best kind of grandmother and she had an unending amount of joy being a great-grandmother. She was one of a kind and will be missed beyond measure by those that remember the impromptu dances, the hidden candy drawer and the usually overcooked and under seasoned dinners. See you again M&M.
