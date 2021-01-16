Margaret Lavern Sorensen, 93
Oct. 4, 1927 — Jan. 13, 2021
Graveside services for Margaret Sorensen, 93, of Lewistown, Montana, are at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in the Sidney Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Margaret was born October 4th, 1927, at Elmdale, Montana, to Jesse Martin and Eva Bell (Kendall) Partin. She died of natural causes on January 13th, 2021, in Lewistown, Montana.
She attended the Goodwin grade school and graduated from Sidney High School in 1945. She taught at Andes school until moving to Sidney where she was employed to J.C. Penny, then Yoder Motor Company as a bookkeeper until meeting and marrying Harold Sorensen March 3, 1951. They lived and farmed together in the Ridgelawn community until 2008 when they retired and moved to Sidney. In 2013, they moved to Lewistown to be near their daughter.
She tended her garden and flowers and enjoyed being a farm wife. There were always cookies and a cup of coffee for visitors. She was a member of Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church where she produced many mission quilts. She taught Sunday school and VBS until her later years. She was a member of the Ridgelawn Homemaker’s Club, a 4H Leader, and member of the W.I.F.E organization.
Survivors include; her son, Eldwin Harold Sorensen and wife Rebecca Ruddell; her daughter, Karen Barth and husband Tim Barth; her grandchildren, Jennifer Barth, Jacob Sorensen, Michelle Sorensen, Collin Barth and his wife Danielle Bath, and Maggie Barth; her great grandchildren; Easton Craddock, Erick Sorensen, Cavhan Barth, Janessa Barth; and her sisters-in-law, Joyce Maxine (Schelza) Partin and Charlotte Louise (Brill) Partin.
Those that have gone before her are; her parents, Jesse and Eva Bell Partin; her siblings Ruth Marie (Adolph) Gustafson, Oma Ival Partin, Thelma Leona (Emmett) Stiles, Ira Lloyd Partin, Myrtle Mae (Merlin) Bouchard, Ernest Floyd Partin, Dorthy Louise (Elburn Cordell Baily), Perry Lyle (Murlene Liudahl) Partin, Alvin Glen Partin; her husband, Harold Andrew Sorensen; and her granddaughter, Sarah Beth Barth Davis.