A memorial service for Margaret "Marty" Erickson, 86 of Sidney will take place later in the year under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT.
Margaret Elaine Martinson was born July 17, 1933 in Belview, MN to Edwin and Lillian (Larson) Martinson. Margaret attended high school in Sacred Heart, MN, Margaret attended the College of Medical Technology and X-ray in Minneapolis, MN. Margaret’s first job was at the Community Memorial Hospital in Sidney, MT, where she worked as a Laboratory Technician.
In 1954, Margaret married Dale H. Andersen in Sidney, MT. To this union, four children were born. They lived on the family farm just north of Sidney.
Margaret later married Kermit “Bud” Erickson in Sidney, Mt.
The most important part of Marty’s life was her Christian Faith. Marty was active with the Alliance Church in Sidney throughout her years. Marty enjoyed travelling, fishing, and working in her garden, where her raspberries were enjoyed by many. Marty was a wonderful homemaker and a great cook. She always set a pretty table where entertaining family and friends was most enjoyed. Marty was always up for a good board game or card game. In her later years, she kept busy working puzzles.
Margaret Erickson, 86, died December 29, 2019 at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care Facility, Sidney, MT.
Marty is survived by four sons: Jeffrey (Sheri) Andersen, of Sidney, MT; David (Sue)Andersen, of Sidney, MT; Michael (Susan) Andersen, of Vine Grove, KY; and Brian Andersen, of Sidney, MT; two sisters: Joanne Lee of Fort Smith, AR, and Gail McKnight of Fergus Falls, MN; five grandchildren, and a host of nephews and nieces.
Mrs. Erickson is preceded in death by her husband, Kermit “Bud” Erickson, and a sister, Adele.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Faith Alliance Church, Sidney, MT.