Maria "Mickey" Ofelia Maldonado, age 68, passed away March 19, 2020 in Billings, Mont. She was born Dec. 4, 1951 in Eaton, Colo. to Manuel and Mary Maldonado.
Mickey was an enjoyable person to be around. She had a funny sense of humor and was always positive, even through the challenges she faced. She didn't let her challenges stop her from doing what she loved.
Mickey loved to fish. She spent a lot of time fishing in the Yellowstone River. She spent many hours putting puzzles together. She would frame them and give them to her friends. She also enjoyed watching movies. She loved her dog and cat.
Mickey was an underwater welder. She lived in Sidney, Mont. for many years.
Mickey was never married and didn't have any children of her own, but she treated her friends as her own family.
She is survived by her brother, Carlos Maldonado.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Mary Maldonado; her brother, Manuel Maldonado; and her sister, Myna Maldonado.
She spent her last four years living in Billings, Mont. at Bella Terra. She always hoped to be able to move back to Sidney, but her health wouldn't allow her to move back.
Mickey was a great daughter, sister and friend. Mickey blessed many lives. She will be missed by those who loved and cared about her.