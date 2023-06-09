Marian Margaret (Wind) Engelbrecht of Winchester, KY, passed away on May 11, 2023. Marian was born in Sidney, MT on April 25, 1952, to Shirley Margaret (Olesen) and Louis Eugene Wind, of Savage, MT. She was the second of four children, and grew up on their family farm near Savage. She attended school in Savage and Sidney, and graduated from Sidney Senior High School in 1970. She attended the University of Montana in Missoula where she received a degree in Music Education and met her husband, Paul Engelbrecht. She taught school in Rapelje, MT before moving to KY with her husband in 1976. She taught school in Crab Orchard, KY until 1984, when she became a stay-at-home mom to raise, and home school, her five children. Recently, Marian taught at the Southern Hills UMC preschool program where she had a great relationship with students, parents, and staff.
Marian enjoyed writing music and wrote a play for her students in Crab Orchard and for a church in Lexington. She also taught piano lessons, wrote numerous praise and worship songs, and used music as a teaching tool with her home schooling. She was very active in her church, playing piano for services, working with youth groups, cleaning, and maintaining the landscaping.
Marian enjoyed helping her children and their families, spending many days and nights watching grandchildren. She was an ‘on the go’ person who rarely stopped, driving mile after mile to homes and cities across KY. Extremely giving, most who knew her can likely look around their home and quickly find something she gave to them.
Marian is survived by her husband Paul; children, Kezia (Daniel Saravia) Engelbrecht, Deborah (Louis) Stoke, Rafael (Jessie) Engelbrecht, Benjamin (Allison) Engelbrecht, and John Engelbrecht; and 13 grandchildren. She is survived by two brothers; Gordon Wind of Polson, MT and Lloyd (Susie) Wind of Mountlake Terrace, WA. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Shirley Wind (Savage, MT), and brother, Robert (Sharon) Wind.
Marian is and will continue to be missed and loved by the many people whose lives she touched.
Visitation will be held Sat. June 24, 2023, from 11:00 AM with Service following at 1:00 PM at the River of Life Church of God, 757 Wilderness Rd., Lexington, KY. The family requests that all memorial donations be made to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) under the tribute page (fundraising.madd.org) for Marian Engelbrecht.
