Marian Margaret (Wind) Engelbrecht

Marian Margaret (Wind) Engelbrecht

Marian Margaret (Wind) Engelbrecht of Winchester, KY, passed away on May 11, 2023. Marian was born in Sidney, MT on April 25, 1952, to Shirley Margaret (Olesen) and Louis Eugene Wind, of Savage, MT. She was the second of four children, and grew up on their family farm near Savage. She attended school in Savage and Sidney, and graduated from Sidney Senior High School in 1970. She attended the University of Montana in Missoula where she received a degree in Music Education and met her husband, Paul Engelbrecht. She taught school in Rapelje, MT before moving to KY with her husband in 1976. She taught school in Crab Orchard, KY until 1984, when she became a stay-at-home mom to raise, and home school, her five children. Recently, Marian taught at the Southern Hills UMC preschool program where she had a great relationship with students, parents, and staff.

Marian enjoyed writing music and wrote a play for her students in Crab Orchard and for a church in Lexington. She also taught piano lessons, wrote numerous praise and worship songs, and used music as a teaching tool with her home schooling. She was very active in her church, playing piano for services, working with youth groups, cleaning, and maintaining the landscaping.

To plant a tree in memory of Marian Engelbrecht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments