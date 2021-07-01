Marie Louise Bidegaray died on Jan. 7, 2021.
She is survived by her family, Josy and Mike McLean (Jayse) of Great Falls, Jeanine Granada (Dominica, Renee, Gabriel) of south of Brockton, Patrick and Lanette Bidegaray (Colton, Landon, Alexi) of Culbertson, Gabriele and Geremy Powell (Nora, Gage) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Claude and Tammi Bidegaray (Brice) of south of Brockton, and Remi Bidegaray of south of Brockton.
Her husband of 49 years, Jean Pierre, preceded her death in 2012.
A memorial gathering for the celebration of the life of Marie Lou will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Charley Creek at 7 p.m. on July 6. Refreshments will follow.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held on July 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Luncheon will follow interment at St. Bernard cemetery.