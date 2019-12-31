Our sweet, loving, and kind mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend went home to be with Jesus on Christmas Day. She spent an amazing week with her kids and their spouses the week before. They put a big smile on her face as this was always her pride and joy.
She was one Mama Bear and nobody messed with her kids. Mickee, Shellee and Sandee were beyond blessed to have Marilynn as their Mother!
Marilynn was born in Minot ND on Jan 10, 1934 to Einar and Helma Sather. When she was 5 she became a sibling to adorable twin boys, Mylo and Myron, whom she doted over as if they were her own children. Marilynn met Dale Lundby who fell head over heels for her. He had his work cut out, but eventually won her over and they were married Aug 18,1957. She and Dale were able to celebrate their 61 st anniversary before Dale passed on Oct 24, 1918 and 14 months prior almost to the day. They were like peanut butter and jelly making the most amazing married couple that so many admired and looked up to.
Marilynn enjoyed her 40 years of working at Merrill Lynch, and also for physicians, a dentist, and an optometrist. Nothing ever trumped her family, however. She was always home when they were sick, or up washing clothes and making meals for the next day at all hours of the night after attending ball games across the mountains of Colorado. She always made her family number one in her life.
She was a devout Christian woman who loved serving others. She and Dale over the years were very involved with church doing a variety of things. This included cleaning, greeting, making coffee, teaching Sunday school, playing musical instruments and singing duos and solos. She loved the Lord and showed it!
After feeling severe empty nest when the kids left for college, she was blessed to have Shellee and her 3 kids move close by. She enjoyed watching them grow and attending their functions and birthdays. Brandee, Chad, and Mark became her second batch of kids. She dearly loved her other Grandkids whenever she was able to see them. Lydia, Tyler and Jamison brought so much joy to her life!
She also felt very happy and lucky to have the kids’ spouse choices as well. Terry (Sandee), Tim (Shellee) and Brandy (Mickee). She loved the way they all loved her kids!
Marilynn passed from complications of a lung disease. She was a fighter and made it way past any doctors expectations. She would say “They think I’m dying, but I’ll show them”……and she did just that for a very long time. It was a little ironic that she passed on her favorite holiday. We will always honor this day and not think of it as the day we lost Mom but rather the day she met Jesus!
She is preceded in death by her parents Einar and Helma Sather, her sister-in-law Vonnie Sather, her brother-in-law Neil Lundby, her niece Terri Kay Lundby, and her daughter-in-law Denise Lundby.