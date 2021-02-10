Marion A. Wolff, 87, of Culbertson passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center.
Marion was born in the Culbertson area on July 6, 1933, she grew up on a dairy farm with her parents Russell and Maren Oelkers and 12 siblings. As a child, she spent her days working around the farm and helping her mother with her younger siblings. She attended school in Culbertson and participated in everything she could including cheerleading, band and choir. It was in highschool that she met the love of her life, Darwin Wolff. After graduation, Marion became a switchboard operator at the local telephone company, while she waited for Darwin to graduate high school so that they could be married. Some of her fondest memories and closest friendships were developed during this time. The highschool sweethearts were finally able to marry on July 2nd, 1955, and enjoyed 51 years together as husband and wife until Darwin's passing on March 14, 2006. During their life together they had two sons, Darold and Dale. The family loved to travel and spent every moment they could outdoors - whether camping, hunting, or fishing, they were always active. Marion and Darwin are remembered fondly as a fun loving couple who always enjoyed being surrounded by their family and friends. Together they were the original owners of the Stagecoach in Culbertson. Marion was the kind of woman who was Grandma or Auntie to everyone in the small town of Culbertson - whether you were blood or not. All who walked through her door were treated like family and immediately offered hot coffee, fresh cookies, or a cold beer. She loved to host and was a notorious food-pusher. She always had coffee ready for company, with a second pot on standby; storytime at Marion's was a two pot event. She loved watching birds and working in her lovely flower garden. She almost always had a puzzle in process in her living room while she watched the news or listened to local sports on the radio. She loved her grand- and great-grandchildren immensely and was so proud to be "GG" to so many.
Marion is survived by her sons Darold (Kelley) Wolff of Sidney, and Dale Wolff of Culbertson, grandchildren; Christine Prevost, Jessica Kierstead, Daryn Wolff, Joshua (Holly) Wolff, Cody (Kayla) Wolff, and Jake (Brooke) Wolff, and great grandkids; Koltyn, Kash, Spencer, Ark, Lok, Tripp, Finn, Ava, Auna, Bridger, and Piper.
She is also survived by her sister Betty McGinnis, brothers Ray Oelkers and Don (Myrna) Oelkers, brother-in-law Ron Ueland, sister-in-laws Rose Oelkers and Hulda Oelkers, and many nieces and nephews.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents Russel and Maren Oelkers, her husband Darwin, brothers, Russell, Floyd, Marvin, Stanley, and sisters; Alice Oelkers, Ruth Iverson, Gladys Tietz, Leona Young, and Ann Ueland.
Memorial services will be planned for a later date this summer.