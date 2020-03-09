Marion M. Evanson of Miles City, Mont., formerly of Williston, N.D., passed away peacefully in her sleep at Friendship Villa on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 97.
Marion was born at the family home in Cartwright, N.D., to parents Julius and Mathilda (Derudder) Pieters on May 10, 1922, the 5th of 7 children. She attended elementary school in Cartwright and rural schools near her home; she graduated from Fairview High School in 1940.
As a member of the Greatest Generation, her life was impacted by the Depression and WWII. After graduation, Marion worked at the Valley Cash store and took advantage of the many social activities and dances held in the 1940’s. It was at one of these dances where she met the love of her life and life partner, Ervin Evanson. They married in 1943, had a brief honeymoon and Ervin shipped off to the South Pacific. During the first part of their marriage, they were thousands of miles apart, but it only strengthened their bond. God, family, friends, and country provided the foundation for their 69-year marriage until his passing in 2012.
Upon Ervin’s return from WWII, they lived in Fairview, farmed in Buford, N.D. for 10 years, back to Fairview for many years, then moved to Williston in 1979 where they lived until 2011 when health issues brought them to live near their daughter in Miles City. Marion was a stay at home mom and her family was her greatest joy.
She was a great cook, she gardened and canned, made quilts, and crocheted many wonderful things for her family, as well as made many quilts for missions with her church ladies. She was the family historian and had a memory that surpassed us all.
Marion and Ervin were strong Christians and were always very involved in the church wherever they lived; they made many lifelong friends there. Marion loved to visit and made many friends by striking up a conversation wherever she went. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend and she will be greatly missed.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, siblings (Lillian Green, Madeline Green, Evelyn Jewett, Bill Pieters, Betty Lapp, Bob Pieters), daughter Lila, and grandson Matthew.
She is survived by her children: Nancy Letke of Miles City, Mont., Bill (Kathy) Evanson of Sidney, Mont., John Evanson of Union Gap, Wash., son-in-law Ray Markwald of Billings, Mont.; grandchildren Dan Biehl, David Biehl, Michael Biehl, Tom (Sarah) Letke, Tim (Vicki Regalado) Letke, Darcy Drown, Erik (Andrea) Evanson, Andy (Amanda) Evanson, Jenna (Josh) McKenzie, Alex Evanson, and Mickayla (Matt) Shannon; as well as 23 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Betty Lou Pieters, Charlotte Meyer and Joanie (Roger) Stenerson, and many nieces and nephews.