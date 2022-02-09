Marjorie May (Mitchell) Larsen, 95, of Sidney, Montana joined the Lord in Heaven on Feb. 6, 2022 at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care.
Marjorie was born Oct. 14, 1926 in Savage, Montana to James and Beatrice (Cummings) Mitchell. She attended school in Savage and was a member of 4-H. She met the love of her life, Perl Redding, while attending Savage High School. They married in 1946 and moved to Sidney. During her first years in Sidney, she worked at the Malt Shop and at the Bowling Alley. She would tell of a dog that would come every night when she got off work and walk her home. In 1958, when daughter Rita was born she became a housewife.
Marjorie loved going camping all over with her family and was a member of the Good Sam’s Club. Often they would also take her niece, Tami, who was like another daughter to her, along on their many camping trips.
She also loved baking and cooking and was well known for her famous brownies and homemade pickles. Other great interests included sewing, dancing, spending time with family, and growing flowers. She had a real green thumb.
In 1990 Perl passed away, and she then married Arnold Larsen in 1995. They moved to a house in town and they attended Pella Lutheran Church, and loved having coffee and playing “10,000” with friends and family.
Marjorie was a beautiful and loving person who always had a smile and loved her whole huge family and everyone she met. She’d do anything to lend a hand and everyone was welcome in her home. She will be greatly missed by many.
She was preceded in death by; her parents, James and Beatrice Mitchel; her brother, Nick (Joy) Mitchell of Glendive; her sisters, Alyce (Bob) Fulton, JoAnn (Gene) Jenkins, Joyce (Calvin) Burris all of Glendive, and Martha (Frank) Meyers of Auburn, WA; her husbands, Perl Redding and Arnold Larsen; her infant daughter, Carol Jean Redding; her grandson, Dustin Lawler, and son-in-law, Ken Hardrick of Sidney.
Marjorie is survived by; her daughter, Rita Hardrick of Sidney; her granddaughters, Amber (Lawler) Rude, Kim Eversvik of Devils Lake, North Dakota, and Margo (Corey) Rieker of Sidney; her great-grandkids, Collin and Chloe of Devil Lake, North Dakota, Aiden Berntson of Sidney, Dalton and Rylan Kunick of Sidney and Daiveny Rieker of Tucson, Arizona, and many nieces and nephews that she loved like her own kids.
The family would like to extend their big thanks to the Sidney Health Center Extended Care for making her their family, and for taking such wonderful care of her during her long stay there,
Funeral services for Marjorie will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at Pella Lutheran Church with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 op.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.