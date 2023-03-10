Marjory A. Jacobson, age 88, passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Health on February 15, 2023. She was born on March 30, 1934, to Carl and Ruby (Thornton) Dynneson in Sidney, Montana. She went to college in Moorhead, MN. She worked a short time as a teacher in a one room schoolhouse and with the U.S. Geological Survey with the Department of Interior for the Federal Government most of her working life, with a stint with a Helena Medical Clinic.
Marge married Inge Jacobson on October 12, 1957, in Sidney, Montana. They relocated to Helena in 1964. Marge was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, Board member of the Helena Community Concert Association, Member of the Westerners and the Last Chance Corral, Western Rendezvous of Art, and Board Member/Volunteer for over 20 years for the Friends of the Montana Historical Society. She was a Master Gardner, loved to cook, and was part of the Family Support for the Montana National Guard.
Marge is survived by her children Ramona (Ray), David, and Carol (Bruce); grandchildren Kristi, Matthew, Caitlin (Alex), and Jesse (Katie); great grandchildren Jaycee, Daisy, and Oliver; sisters Esther (Rudolf), and Susan; sister-in-law Sonja; many nieces and nephews, Inge's special cousins Inga, Norma, Stella and their families; multiple cousins among others. Marge is preceded in death by her husband Inge, her parents, her brother Carl, his wife and Marge's best friend Lois, son-in-law Paul and other family.
Marge's family would like to give a very special thank you to the medical staff who compassionately cared for Marjory: The staff of Cooney Rehabilitation Center, staff of St. Peter’s, the staff of St. Peter’s medical Group, Palliative Care staff, Enhabit Home Health Therapists, Lisa’s In-home Senior Assistance, and Teresa of Visiting Angels. Her family would especially like to thank the emergency room staff and the medical floor staff who took such good care of Marge in her last days, and her friends who took such loving care of Marge in her last years.
Marjory's memorial service did take place on Thursday. March 2, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Avenue, Helena, MT 59601. The committal service was held at Fort Harrison Veteran's Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to: St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Avenue, Helena, MT 59601, Montana Historical Society, PO Box 201201, Helena, MT 59620-1201; MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Avenue, Sidney, MT 59270. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Marjory.
