Marjory A. Jacobson

Marjory A. Jacobson, age 88, passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Health on February 15, 2023. She was born on March 30, 1934, to Carl and Ruby (Thornton) Dynneson in Sidney, Montana. She went to college in Moorhead, MN. She worked a short time as a teacher in a one room schoolhouse and with the U.S. Geological Survey with the Department of Interior for the Federal Government most of her working life, with a stint with a Helena Medical Clinic.

Marge married Inge Jacobson on October 12, 1957, in Sidney, Montana. They relocated to Helena in 1964. Marge was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, Board member of the Helena Community Concert Association, Member of the Westerners and the Last Chance Corral, Western Rendezvous of Art, and Board Member/Volunteer for over 20 years for the Friends of the Montana Historical Society. She was a Master Gardner, loved to cook, and was part of the Family Support for the Montana National Guard.

