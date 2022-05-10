Memorial services for Rev. Nicolaus will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at St. John's Evangelical Church in Edgar, WI. You can view the service on the churches website at www.stjbeth.org
Mark Joel Nicolaus was born in Sheboygan, WI on March 7, 1944, the son of Gordon and Ruth Nicolaus. He was baptized, attended parochial school, and confirmed his faith at St. John Lutheran Church and school in Plymouth, Wisconsin.
Mark attended high school and junior college at Concordia Milwaukee. He then went to Concordia Senior College, Fort Wayne, Indiana where he graduated in 1966. He studied at Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, Illinois, and served his vicarage at Grace Lutheran Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, graduating in 1970. Mark was ordained at his home congregation on June 28, 1970, followed by installation at his first call to St. John (Kamsack, Stornoway, and Saskatchewan) Canada. He later earned his Ph.D. in Systematic Theology from Ignatius University in April 2005.
Mark married Jane Fay Finke on July 9, 1966, in Plymouth, Wisconsin, they were blessed with three children. Over the years, Mark faithfully served many parishes.
• St. John Edgar, WI, and Bethlehem, Milan, WI (1973 -1980)
• Peace Lutheran Church, Great Falls, MT (1980-1987)
• Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lincoln, NE (1987-1984)
• Faith Of Our Fathers Lutheran Mission/Church, Roca, NE (1995-1998)
• Peace Lutheran Church, Ronan, MT (1998-2009)
• Missionary-at-Large to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Mission, Thompson Falls, MT (2010- 2012)
• Serving vacancies for Trinity Lutheran Church Sidney, MT, St. John Lutheran Church, Fairview, MT, and Concordia Lutheran Church, Williston, ND (2012 – Present)
Along with serving the Lord in ministry, Mark also authored many books including Horsehide Devotions, Horse Tales, and the children’s series of Puppity Pup books.
On April 27/28, 2022, at the age of 78, the Lord of Life and Victor over death called Mark to his heavenly home.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Ruth Nicolaus, his spouse Jane Nicolaus (Finke), and his brother Duane (Nick) Nicolaus.
He is survived by his children; Leah Snyder (Jeff) of Belgrade, MT, Micah Nicolaus (Kim) of Cleveland, TN, and Sarah Petrik (Mike) of Sidney, MT. Six grandchildren; Nathan Rokes, Miranda Mushrush (Haden), Skylar Petrik (Elli), Ethan Petrik, Andrew Nicolaus, and Thomas Nicolaus, and 2 great-grandchildren Mia Mushrush and Harper Petrik.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sunrise Women's Clinic.