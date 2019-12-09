Marlene Kordonowy, 82
A private family service for Marlene Kordonowy, 82 of Sidney will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Marlene J. (Gross) Kordonowy was born on March 9, 1937 in Glendive, MT to Michael and Cecile (Cupper) Gross. She grew up and attended school in Glendive, graduating from Dawson County High School. On January 17, 1956, she was united in marriage to Raymond William D. Kordonowy at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive.
Following their marriage they made their home in Sidney, MT, where they started their family and raised five children, Terry (Chuck) McLeod, Donita Kordonowy, LouAnna (Mike) Schaefer, Trena Rowe and Ray (Jodi) Kordonowy. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Marlene enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, garage saling, volunteer work and visiting with anyone. She enjoyed children, so playing Santa for the Sidney Chamber of Commerce for a number of years was something she really enjoyed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Cecile Gross, her sister Mikalene Gross and brother Rodger Gross.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 63 years Raymond W, Kordonowy, her children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marlene passed away early Friday morning, December 6, 2019 at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care, Sidney, MT.