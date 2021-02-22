Marlin Mogan, 63

On the morning of February 20th, 2021, surrounded by family in his home, Marlin Mogan passed away after battling cancer. Marlin was 63 years old.
Born on January 27, 1958 in Glasgow, Montana to John and Agnes (Jones) Mogan, Marlin grew up in an active, loving household with older siblings, Dannette, Nancy, Gilbert, and younger brother, Edwin. Marlin loved sharing stories of wild childhood adventures and working on the family farm.
In high school Marlin enjoyed playing basketball and running cross-country, but he was especially proud of his accomplishments in FFA. In 1976 he was on the FFA livestock team that placed first at state and went on to Nationals and received a personal bronze medal in livestock judging.
On November 25, 1983 Marlin married — as he wrote in his last Valentine’s Day card to his wife — the “love of his life,” Connie Eklund. They were blessed with three children: Andy, Christina, and Lacey.
Marlin graduated from Northern University with a Bachelor’s in Science focused on diesel mechanics. He loved working on complex problems and serving as a trouble shooter for Meisner’s Tractor. He later moved on to be a compressor operator for WBI and Bittercreek Pipeline and eventually transitioned to working in the Bakken. Many of Marlin’s coworkers have said Marlin was one of their favorite people to work with, commenting on his kindness, infectious smile, and mischievous sense of humor.
In his free time, Marlin enjoyed several hobbies including woodworking, gardening, cooking, fishing, and home renovation. Marlin was always willing to help out a friend, neighbor, or stranger. He will be remembered for his kindness, strong work-ethic, and his playful teasing.
Marlin loved the Hinsdale community and was a supporter of school sports and FFA. Donations can be made in his name to the Hinsdale High School FFA or Athletics Departments, or any of the numerous Hinsdale community organizations of your choice.
If you have a story or memory of Marlin that you would like to share with the family, we would love to hear it. It could be mailed to: The Mogan Family PO Box 93, Hinsdale, Montana 59241.
Marlin was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes (Jones) Mogan and father-in-law Floyd Eklund.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; his three children: Andy Mogan, Christina (Jake) Hiatt, and Lacey Mogan; his father, John Mogan; his siblings, Dannette O’Connor, Nancy (Jim) Bowman, Gilbert (Dedee) Mogan, Edwin (Shirley) Mogan, Will (Diane) Eklund, Joyce (Lyle) Erickson; mother-in-law Mary Eklund; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Family will receive friends 4-6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Bell Mortuary. Private family funeral services are planned and public burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at Hillview Cemetery in Hinsdale.