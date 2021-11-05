Marsha E. Abelmann, 74
March 13, 1947 — October 31, 2021
Marsha E. Abelmann, 74, of Alexander, North Dakota, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at her residence in Alexander, North Dakota.
Marsha Abelmann was born to Carl and Mae (Tofte) Hermanson on March 13, 1947 in Williston, North Dakota. She joined big brother, Ardin and was followed by brother, Tim; sister, Mary; brothers, Conlie, Mark, Ned, and Todd and last but not least came her baby sister, Tamy. Coming from a large family and being the oldest daughter, she not only spent her days being a kid, when she could, but also became her mother’s
helper in caring for a growing brood. As her mother would say “UFF-DA.”
Her early years were spent moving with the family as her father worked on various farms and ranches in Western North Dakota and Montana. In her stories of the places they lived, her fondest memories were of the time they lived in Spring Brook, North Dakota.
Marsha began her education in Alexander, hitting several schools in-between and ended her senior year back in Alexander where she graduated.
After graduating she worked for a time as a telephone operator and through friends, she met and married Art Salo in 1966. They divorced shortly afterwards and to this union a daughter, Garnet was born.
She then met and married Jerry Bratsberg, where two boys quickly joined the family, Troy (TJ) and about 14 months later Dusty. Marsha loved her children dearly and has been there for them through the good and the bad. Yes, she made them toe-the-line and take responsibility for their actions but she could also take on the Mother Bear protecting her Cubs stance if they were unjustly treated.
As her brothers and sisters began to marry, Marsha joyfully welcomed her new brothers and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She was always there to give a helping hand when she could.
After her marriage to Jerry ended, she met and married John Jacobson and her life as a cattle rancher began. She loved the ranching life and her favorite time was during calving season. Though it was labor intensive, she just loved seeing the calves born and then watching them play. This season of Marsha’s life took place in the late 80’s and 90’s when a drought hit our area and the stress of keeping the ranch going took its toll on their marriage, which ended in divorce.
She did what she had to do trying to make ends meet, she began working at the local café in Alexander as a waitress and cook, not her favorite job... cooking that is.
Several years later she met Timothy Abelmann and began dating. They dated for several years before eloping on Sept. 1, 2006. It was a nice surprise for all of her family on Old Settler’s Day.
In 2002 Marsha lost her baby sister, Tamy, in an automobile accident. Because they were so close and enjoyed doing many things together, this was very hard on her. Later, when Tamy’s daughter started her family, Marsha became her girls’ Grandma figure as they didn’t have any Grandmas and Tim became Uncle Tim. Myiah and Marion called her Nana and they meant a lot to each other. They were very special to Marsha and they kept her going.
As far as hobbies, Marsha was a seamstress. In fact, she made all of her children’s clothes until they started school. She and her children would spend hours in fabric stores as Marsha searched through patterns and fabric to make just what she wanted for them. She later turned her sewing skills into making quilts and porcelain dolls. She
also taught herself how to crochet, making many doilies. Most all her projects were given away in love to family and friends.
She spent hours in her yard, growing flowers, trees, and tomatoes.
Though her family knows she has gone home to a better place and have met her Savior face to face and been reunited with the loved ones that have gone before, they will miss her presence in their lives. They love her and are waiting for the day they will be united again.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Timothy Abelmann; daughter, Garnet Bratsberg; sons, TJ Bratsberg and Dusty (Karolin) Bratsberg; brothers, Ardin (Mary Kay) Hermanson, Tim (Beth) Hermanson, Conlie (Sigrid) Hermanson, Mark (Meg) Hermanson, Ned Hermanson, Todd (Tammy) Hermanson; sister, Mary (Ed) Rettig; sister-in-law, Leola Hermanson; special friend, Kim Byer; two special great nieces, Myiah and Marion Knetzger; brother-in-law, Dan Abelmann; sisters-in-law, Connie (Jim) Boe-Quandt, Val Abelmann, Keri (Kevin) Hauge; many nieces and nephews; and many she considered good friends.
Marsha is preceded in death by her father, Carl Hermanson; mother and stepfather, Mae and Lyle Brockmeir; sister, Tamy Rockeman; nephew, Neal Hermanson; in-laws, Forest and Jewel Abelmann; and sister-in-law, Leanne Abelmann.
Marsha’s Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 5th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alexander. Pastor Gloria Buxbaum will be officiating. Marsha will be laid to rest in the Alexander Cemetery in Alexander. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 from 9 a.m.-4p.m. and an hour prior to the service time at the church. A friends and family service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast and can be viewed directly on her obituary page on the website at www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com