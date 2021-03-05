Marsha Rae Foss
September 7, 1951-February 23, 2021
Marsha Rae (Becker) Foss, 69 of Culberton, Montana, passed away February, 23, 2021, from Covid 19 at Billings Clinic Hospital, in Billings, Montana with family by her side.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 5, 2021 in Sidney, Montana, at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with family service to
follow. An outside service will take place at the Lynn Cemetery in June, 2021. Officiating the service will be Pastor Gretchen Wagner from Trinity Lutheran Church in Culbertson.
Marsha was born September, 7, 1951, in Fargo, North Dakota. Her family lived in Bismarck and Jamestown, North Dakota for a short time before moving to Hettinger, NorthDakota in the early 1960’s to make their home.
She graduated from Hettinger High School in 1969 and attended college in Dickinson, North Dakota and Billings, Montana.
Marsha was primarily a homemaker and hosted several cattle drives beginning right at their ranch in Montana. People came from all over the world to experience the ranching life.
She loved to substitute teach, cook, can, dehydrate food, read, knit, garden, volunteer and play games on her computer. She had a soft spot for her pets and all animals. It was not uncommon to find a baby calf, goat or even chicken in the house she was caring for along with the house cats and dogs.
The pride and joy of her life were her grandchildren, Chase, Kourtney and Jacob. She and her husband, Gene, raised Chase, from Elementary School through graduation of High School.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 34 years, Gene Foss of Culbertson; a daughter, Christy (Mark) Kleinwaechter, of Dickinson, North Dakota, and a son, Billy Norby (Sharon Hodges) or Culbertson; grandchildren Chase Kilzer, Kourtney Kleinwaechter (Byren Tobar) and Jacob Kleinwaechter, all of Dickinson, North Dakota; sisters Brenda (Arden) Saunders of Hettinger, North Dakota, and Pam (Kelly) Wolf or Bettendorf, Iowa; stepchildren Michelle Foss of Sidney, and Russell (Paula) Foss of Billings; sister-in-laws, Shirley (Boyd) Hardy of Fairview, Montana, Connie (Allen) Thompson of Anchorage, Alaska, Norma Foss of Stockton, California, Mary Marie Taylor of Bellingham, Washington, Janice Becker of Richardton, North Dakota and many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and pets.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Edna Becker, half-brother, Bobby Becker, maternal and paternal grandparents, a great niece and many brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.