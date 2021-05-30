Martha Ellen McGinnis Wyman, 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Sidney Extended Care in Sidney, Montana.
Ellen was born on June 4, 1930, in the family’s sod house in Sioux Pass, Montana to John and Martha (Hackley) McGinnis. She grew up and attended school in Sioux Pass.
The family moved to Crane, Montana where she met her husband, Bill Wyman, at the school in Crane. He would not stop teasing her so she hit him with her lunch box and a baseball bat. She eventually gave in and became his wife.
They were united in marriage on Feb. 27, 1947, in Crane. To this union they had five sons and one daughter. They lived on the home ranch in Crane until 1971 when they moved to the Newlon area. Her husband, Bill passed away in 1995 and Ellen moved to Sidney. The country life was missed so much that Ellen moved back to the Newlon area.
Ellen was a life time member of the Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge. She was very active in both and at the V.F.W. Ellen had a green thumb and loved to garden, can and to grow her beautiful flowers. She loved to sew, crochet, fish and hunt, bowl and play the piano.
Ellen loved the country and worked right alongside her husband driving tractors, driving grain truck, taking care of her milk cows. Ellen always had coffee on and something to eat for anyone who was hungry. Ellen always had an open house to kin that needed a place to call home (Buzz, Snip, Gary and Dick).
Surviving Ellen are her sons, Larry (Leslie) Wyman, Salome, AZ, Jake (Kathy) Wyman and Charlie (Trish) Wyman, all of Sidney, and Rick (Pam) Wyman of Williston, North Dakota; sisters, Carrie Fischer, Joy Buxbaum, Bev (Ray) Pust and Sharon Gerding; 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren with one great-great on the way; numerous nieces and nephews; and the mothers of the grandchildren, Peggy Wyman, Judy Wyman and Patty Darling.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; son, Gene; infant daughter, Martha Lauretta; two brothers, Leo McGinnis and Tom McGinnis; daughter-in-law, Kathy (Bevins) Wyman; granddaughter, Shawnna; great grandson, Zachary; brother-in-law’s, Leo Fischer, Tiny Buxbaum and Don Gerding.
Funeral services for Martha Ellen McGinnis Wyman, 90 are at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Assembly of God Church with Pastor Dustin Morgan officiating. Interment will be in the Newlon Cemetery in rural Sidney under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church.
The family would like to thank everyone at Sidney Extended Care and the Sidney Health Center for their care and compassion.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.