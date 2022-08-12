Martin (Bud) Andrew Lake

Martin (Bud) Andrew Lake

Martin (Bud) Andrew Lake passed away early in the morning of November 21st, 2021. Martin was born in Coffey County, Kansas to Martin and Myrtle Lake on February 7th, 1937. He was the fourth child of six and the oldest boy. The Lake Family moved to Montana and settled in the Lambert area.

Martin grew up on the family farm and went to Lambert schools. He graduated valedictorian of his class in 1955. He enjoyed playing basketball and often reminded everyone that his name was on the first trophy in the Lambert trophy case. He went to Concordia College for one year in pre-med before deciding to join the Air Force. He became a radio repair specialist and told many stories of his time when he was stationed in Benghazi, Libya. Upon getting out of the military he became a government contractor and lived in Sacramento California. There he met a physical education teacher named Marilyn DeBoer. Bud’s Uncle John Monger decided to retire and offered Bud his farm near Lambert, Montana. Bud asked Marilyn to accompany him to Montana. As they started their journey, they stopped for the night in Reno, Nevada and decided to get married. Unbeknownst to the young couple, NBC News was filming a special on weddings. Marilyn and Martin’s wedding on July 21, 1962 would be televised nationally.

