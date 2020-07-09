Marvin Olson, 67
Graveside services for Marvin Olson, 67 of Billings are at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Bethel-Melland Cemetery, in Cartwright, N.D. with Bill Buckley officiating.
Marvin Edgar Olson was born March 16, 1953 in Glendive, Mont. to Joe and Marcella (Hoffer) Olson. He attended school in Sidney, where he graduated in 1971. From there he joined the Navy, and was enlisted from 1971 until he was honorably discharged in 1977.
Marvin married Kathline Kleven on Aug. 21, 1976. Together they had two children: Mark and Justin. While in Sidney he worked at Triple A.
Marvin and the boys moved to Billings and that is where he lived until his passing. Marvin passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2020.
Marvin worked at Tractor and Equipment in Billings. If he was not at work, you could usually find Marvin in the mountains panning for gold or working on his ‘68 Camaro.
Marvin is survived by: his sons, Mark Olson, grandson Kaden Olson and great grandson Mavix all of Williston; Justin (Julie) Olson, grandkids Kendra, Reese and Preslea all of Williston; his sisters, Josephine Finnicum and Donna Dishon.
He is preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Sharon Propp; brother, Charles Olson; and wife, Kathline Kleven.